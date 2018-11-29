Indian batsmen dominate Day 2 vs CA XI

Sydney, Nov 29 (IANS) Cricket Australia (CA) XI were at 24/0, trailing by 334 runs after India produced a disciplined batting performance on the second day of the four-day warm-up game at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Thursday.

Openers D. Arcy Short (10) and Max Bryant (14) were batting when stumps were drawn for the day.

After the opening day was washed out due to rain, the Indian batters applied themselves perfectly.

Promising opener Prithvi Shaw (66) along with skipper Virat Kohli (64), Ajinkya Rahane (56), Cheteshwar Pujara (54), Hanuma Vihari (53) and Rohit Sharma (40) started off positively. India were bowled out for 358 in 92 overs.

The only disappointments of the day were Lokesh Rahul (3) and Rishabh Pant (11), who failed to score big.

In reply, Cricket Australia XI scored 24 runs without losing any wickets when stumps were drawn.

