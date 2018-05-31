Indian basketball coaches are improving: BWB Asia camp director Hunt

Greater Noida, May 31 (IANS) Patrick Hunt, the World Association of Basketball Coaches President and camp director of the 10th Basketball without Borders (BWB) Asia camp, has praised Indian coaches, saying with time they are getting better.

Hunt, who is currently in India for BWB Asia camp here, said these types of camps will further improve the sport in the country.

"Indian Basketball coaches are getting better. As the game expands there knowledge and understanding getting better which is good," Hunt told IANS on the sidelines of the camp.

"We have to make sure in India the coaches teach the kids to follow man-to-man defence at the very young age. Thats the most important things the coaches in Indian can do," he added.

The 10th edition of the camp, which started on Wednesday, featured 66 boys and girls of high school age from 16 countries and territories across Asia.

The youngsters took to the court to learn from international stars like Corey Brewer (Oklahoma City Thunder; U.S.), Caris LeVert (Brooklyn Nets; U.S.), Kelly Olynyk (Miami Heat; Canada; BWB Americas 2009), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks; Canada), two-time WNBA Champion Ruth Riley and former WNBA player Ebony Hoffman.

Indian players Satnam Singh and Amjyot Singh were also on hand to coach the top campers.

"I think the camp will help to improve the sport in several ways. The players will be exposed tot he top level coaching and they will receive the guidance on the things to work on and things they do well at the end of the camp," Hunt said.

"And also on Friday there is a coaching's clinic where four of the NBA coaches will help to enhance their coaching skills as well so it is a benefit to both players and the coaches," he added.

Apart from one or two players, Indian failed to produce the quality players for the NBA. When quizzed about the reason, Hunt said India have to be patient and have to improve their coaching standards.

"I think it a matter of growth. There will be a time where there will be many Indian players making in the NBA.

"For example 15 years ago, there was only one Australian in the NBA then the game grows in Australia and the coaches became better and now there are nine or 10 players in NBA. I think its same with India. Indian have to be patient and eventually we can see many Indian players in NBA," he added.

