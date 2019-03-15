Indian athletes reach Abu Dhabi to participate in Special Olympics World Games 2019

Athletes from India reached Abu Dhabi to participate in Special Olympics World Games 2019. Over 7000 athletes will compete in 24 sports at the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi. Special Olympics will host more than 170 countries this year. An athlete, Aparimita Singh is representing India in the 100m and 200 m races at the Special Olympics. Talking to ANI she said, "I have been practicing for a long time that si why I have reached here." The game saw a spell-bounding opening ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.