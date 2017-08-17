Indian Athletes Bag Record 37 Medals at World Dwarf Games

The 21-member Indian contingent captured a record haul of 37 medals at the recently concluded 7th World Dwarf Games. The participants made the nation proud and gifted India with numerous medals from the games, which were held in Toronto, Canada.

India won 15 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze medals across events at the games, which saw the participation of nearly 400 athletes from 24 countries.

All the 21 members of the team were dressed in the blue national kit on Independence Day and their amazing achievement even earned them a felicitation from Indian consulate general to Toronto, Dinesh Bhatia.

Being invited to the Independence Day celebrations was the cherry on the cake, as the team's coach and manager Shivananda Gunjal said, "This year was fantastic. They have done an excellent job.

“We want to give a gift to the country on Independence Day. Coming here, we have been given so much respect, we are very proud of that. We are happy to give 15 gold medals to the country on August 15.”

The Indian team members were delighted to compete there, as one of them, Joby Matthew, said, “I had a wonderful experience. I participated in badminton doubles, badminton singles, shot put, javelin, discus throw, and power-lifting.”

Matthew ascended the podium multiple times as he won two golds, three silvers and a bronze. "We are very much proud to be Indian athletes," said Matthew.

These games are important for these athletes since “this is our Olympics, the little peoples’ Olympics”, said Arunachalam Nalini, another athlete. She was also a multiple medal-winner, capturing five, including a gold.

The event was held over a week at the University of Guelph in the Ontario province of Canada.