Indian arrested with drugs in Nepal

Kathmandu, June 25 (IANS) An Indian truck driver has been arrested in Nepal with 213 kg of hashish and 2.250 kg of opium, police said.

Meraz Alam, 25, of Bihar was arrested from Nepal's Kalanki area on Sunday after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) received a tip-off, the Himalayan Times reported.

According to officials, the truck Alam drove was used to smuggle drugs to India. These were concealed in two compartments made in the cargo space of the truck, the report said.

"We were after the truck for months based on information that it was being used to smuggle drugs to India. Primary investigation shows that the destination of the hashish and opium was Delhi," said a police official.

It said that Alam told NCB officials that he was preparing to ferry the drugs to New Delhi via Sunauli border point of Nepal and Gorakhpur in India.

He admitted to smuggling hashish and opium to India several times, according to NCB officials.

--IANS

soni/mr