Indian Army wins 5th 'International Army Scout Masters Competition'

Indian Army took the pole position in the 5th 'International Army Scout Masters Competition'. The event took place in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. It was the first time when the Indian Army took part in the competition. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present during closing ceremony. Teams from 8 countries, including India, Russia and China participated in the competition. The five stages of the competition were infiltration and ambush, scout specialist course, scout trail obstacle course, small arms firing, floatation and exfiltration.