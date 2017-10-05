Indian Army team sets up gymnasium at Uganda college

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) An Indian Military and Training Team deployed in Uganda has set up a state-of-the-art gymnasium at the Senior Command and Staff College in Jinja town with help from Indian community settled there, official sources here said on Thursday.

An Army statement said the Indian team had been deployed at southern Uganda's Jinja college since April 2016.

The team's contributions to curriculum revision, enhancement of students assimilation and capability building of local directing staff were appreciated by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.

The team, through its rapport and positive interaction, successfully mobilised local Indian community in provisioning the modern gymnasium to the college.

The gym equipment has been imported from Dubai, with gymnasium's assets worth 30,000 dollars.

It was inaugurated by India's High Commissioner to Uganda Ravi Shankar and handed over to the Chief of Defence Forces of Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), General David Muhoozi, who hailed it as a "one-of-a-kind asset for the entire UPDF'.

"He thanked the Indian contingent for the focused dedication towards the betterment of the UPDF which, he felt, was contributing immensely towards the development and consolidation of India-Uganda relations," the statement said.

