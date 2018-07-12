Indian Army signs MoU with SBI on salary package

The Indian Army on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India on defence salary package. The first MoU between SBI and the Indian Army was signed in 2011 and was renewed on 23 February, 2015. According to Indian Army, the revised MoU is tailor-made to suit the requirements of serving soldiers, pensioners and their families. "A number of additional facilities have been incorporated in the revised MoU which include free personal accident death cover, free permanent total disablement cover and other accidental benefits to the deceased soldier and family. This MoU will benefit a large number of serving and retired Army personnel who are having their accounts with SBI. The MoU will be valid till 3 January, 2019 and continuation thereafter will be subject to review/renewal," the Indian Army said in a statement. The signing-in ceremony was chaired by Adjutant General Lt Gen Ashwani Kumar and was attended by officials of SBI headed by Shri PK Gupta, Managing Director (Retail and Development Banking), SBI.