Indian Army Rescues 3 Chinese Nationals Lost in Sikkim's High Altitude Area Amid India-China Tensions, Tweets 'Humanity is Foremost'

Gangtok, September 5: The Indian Army on Saturday said its personnel rescued three Chinese nationals who lost their way at a high altitude area in Sikkim. According to the Indian Army, the Chinese national lost their way in north Sikkim's plateau area at 17,500 feet altitude on September 3. Personnel of the Indian Army provided medical assistance, including oxygen, food and warm clothes to the rescued Chinese nationals. China’s PLA Has Abducted 5 Civilians From Upper Subansiri District of Arunachal Pradesh, Claims Congress MLA Ninong Ering.

Also Read | Teachers’ Day 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind Confers National Awards to Teachers in Virtual Ceremony, Check Full List of NAT Recipients Here (Watch Video)

The Chinese nationals headed towards their destination after being guided by the Indian Army personnel. "#IndianArmy extends help and #Medical assistance to stranded #Chinese citizens at the India - China Border of #NorthSikkim at an altitude of 17,500 feet under extreme climatic conditions. For #IndianArmy #Humanity is foremost," the Indian Army tweeted. India-China Border Stand-Off: Chinese Troops' Attempts to Unilaterally Alter Status Quo in Violation of Bilateral Agreements, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tells Beijing.

Indian Army Rescues 3 Chinese Nationals Lost in Sikkim:

Also Read | 'Sexless, Suck Up Experts, Pathetic': Declassified Tapes Reveal Deeply Misogynistic Henry Kissinger-Richard Nixon Remarks on Indians





The incident comes when India and China are engaged in a four-month-long standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Moreover, it happened in the backdrop of an allegation that China's People's Liberation Army abducted five civilians from the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.