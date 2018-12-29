Indian Army rescues 2500 tourists stranded near India-China border in Sikkim

Indian Army has rescued around 2500 tourists who were stuck in Sikkim near Nathu La, close to the India-China border due to heavy snowfall. The tourists including women, children and elderly persons were stuck in their 400 vehicles between the 17 Mile area and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim. Tourists were provided food, shelter and warm clothes by the Army. 1500 tourists have been accommodated at 17 Mile, while the remaining tourists are at 13 Mile. The Indian Army had also provided two sets of JCBs and Dozers of BRO for snow clearance and restoration of road connectivity. As per Indian Army, the evacuation operation will continue till all stranded tourists are safely moved out towards Gangtok.