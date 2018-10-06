Indian Army organises Wrestling competition in J and K

The Indian Army has organised wrestling competition in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The wrestlers thanked the Army for organising such events which gives players the opportunities to play at national and international level. The players have urged the district administration as well as the state government to continue to organise such events. One of the players said, "Wrestling events happen rarely in our district. But I want to thank the Indian Army for organising the event. Awareness regarding wrestling is not so much here as it is throughout India."