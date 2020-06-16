India-China tensions Latest Updates: Three Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed in a "violent face-off" with the Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night. The flare-up occurred while a de-escalation exercise was underway in the region along the Line of Control that has witnessed tensions since April.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," the army said in a statement.

China's foreign ministry said it was unaware of the incident and warned India not to take unilateral action or stir up trouble, according to Reuters.

The presence of troops on both the sides of the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh was ramped up since April after an incident in which patrolling soldiers from the two sides came to blows on the banks of Pangong Lake. Weeks later, the two sides started engaging in talks, with Indian Army chief General MM Naravane saying that the situation is under control. He also said that as a result of these talks, de-escalation has started on the ground.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that India will never compromise on its "national pride", asserting that it is no longer a "weak" country and that its security capability has increased.

With inputs from agencies

Also See: India and China taking steps to ease situation along LAC, says Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying

Opposition clamour on clarification over Chinese incursion in East Ladakh grows; Rahul slams Rajnath, Digvijaya demands special Parliament session

India has 'largest, most experienced' mountain army in the world, says Chinese military expert as India-China standoff continues along LAC

Read more on India by Firstpost.