From Indian Army to National Defence Academy, List of Government Jobs to Apply for This Week

Looking to apply for government jobs? From scientists to banking personnel to the Indian Army, several government job applications have been released recently. To make your search easier, News18.com has shortlisted the latest government jobs openings that you can apply this week.

BIS Scientist B Recruitment 2021

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), National Standards Body of India, has announced the recruitment of “Scientist B job for engineering graduates”. A total of 28 vacancies are available. The application window will remain active till June 25. Those willing to apply for BIS Scientist B recruitment can submit their application online on its official website.

HSSC Police Constables Recruitment 2021

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for the post of male constables in the commando wing (group C) of the police department. A total of 520 vacancies have been announced. Class 12 passed candidates willing to join Haryana Police can submit their application from June 14 onwards. Check details here.

UPSC NDA II

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination. Applications will be open till June 29, as per the official notification. The exam will be held on September 5. Check steps to apply here.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2021

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the post of recruitment of officers at the scale I, II, and II, and office assistant in regional rural banks (RRB). The online application process has begun on June 8 and will conclude on June 28. The pre-exam training test will be held from July 19 to 25. Read details here.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021

The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for the recruitment of apprentices at its Jodhpur office. Through this recruitment process, a total of 47 vacancies will be filled. As per the official statement, the last date to apply is June 20. Those willing to apply will have to download the application from the official website.

BCECEB recruitment 2021

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited applications for the post of senior resident/tutor in various medical colleges and hospital across the state. As per the official notification, a total of 1797 posts will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates must note that the online application must be submitted latest by June 20. Know more.

UPSSSC PET 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started the online registration process for Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 to recruit candidates for group ‘C’ posts. In its official notification, UPSSSC has informed that eligible and interested candidates can submit their online applications for the test till June 21. Read details here.

Indian Army SSC-Tech recruitment 2021

The Indian Army has invited online applications to recruit unmarried male and female engineering graduates for the grant of its Short Service Commission (SSC). Eligible candidates can apply through the official portal on or before June 23. In total, there are 175 vacancies for male candidates and 14 vacancies for women candidates. Check how to apply here.

Railway Recruitment 2021

The Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway, has invited applications for 3591 vacant posts. The recruitment process is on and candidates can send applications till June 24 at official website of Railway Recruitment Cell. This is a direct recruitment drive and no exam will be conducted to hire at these posts. Check vacancy details here.

HPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2021

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment at the post of assistant engineer (executive trainee – mechanical) at E-2 level on a contract basis. Eligible candidates can submit their application by June 25. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of six vacancies for its MPP and Power department. Check eligibility criteria, salary details here.

UPRVUNL JE recruitment 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has invited applications for the post of junior engineer (trainee). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website on or before July 2. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 196 posts. Read details here.

