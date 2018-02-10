Indian Army holds"Sunset Concert" in Kathmandu

The lawn of the India House in Indian Mission to Nepal on Friday evening was buzzing with the tunes of various Nepali, Indian and English songs. Band from the Indian Army-Pipes and Drums Band from the 14 Gorkha Training Center and Military Band from 58 Gorkha Training Center-mesmerized the visitors with their performances. The Indian Army band, which will participate in the Nepal Army Day parade, has already arrived in Kathmandu. A Sunset Concert was held on the verdant lawns of the India House, Embassy of India with the two bands playing a variety of memorable tunes. The Nepal Army, which will be celebrating its Army Day, next week, has invited Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat as the chief guest of the event. General Rawat will witness the Army Day Parade on February 12 in Tundhikhel in the heart of Kathmandu.