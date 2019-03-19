Indian Army holds military exercise AFINDEX with 16 African nations in Pune

A 10-day long Africa-India Joint Field Training Exercise (AFINDEX-19) between the Indian Army and 16 African nations started in Pune from Monday. This exercise will be held from March 18-March 27 at Foreign Training Node at Aundh Military Station and College of Military Engg, Kirkee. As many as 10 personnel, each from the participating nations from the African continent and personnel of Maratha Light Infantry of Indian Army, participated in the joint exercise which will be conducted at two locations in Pune's Foreign Training Node at Aundh Military Station and College of Military Engineering in Kirkee.The aim of the exercise is to train the participating contingents in Humanitarian Mine Assistance (HMA) and Peace Keeping Operations (PKO) under the United Nations Charter. In addition to the participating nations from the African continent, officers from Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Madagascar would attend the exercise as Observers. The exercise is expected to facilitate sharing of Indian Armed Forces experiences in United Nations Peace Keeping operations with countries in Africa and shall significantly enhance relations with the African continent.