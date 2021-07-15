Indian Army Grants Permanent Commission to 147 More Women Officers

The Indian Army on Wednesday, 14 July, announced that it has granted Permanent Commission (PC) to 147 additional women officers.

This takes the total number of women officers granted PC to 424 out of the 615 officers considered, since the landmark judgment by the Supreme Court in 2020.

"The women officers were reconsidered as per directions of the Supreme Court and fresh results have now been declassified. Consequently, 147 more women officers are being granted PC, taking the total PC granted to 424 out of the 615 officers considered," a Defence Ministry statement said, reported NDTV.

The statement added, “All women officers granted PC would undergo special training courses and challenging military assignments to empower them for higher leadership roles in the Army."

Also Read: ‘Only Competence Matters’: Indian Army’s Seniormost Woman Officer

Result of the Judgment

In February 2020, the apex court had directed the Centre to ensure that women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers be given PC in the Army, including command postings.

A special selection board was constituted in September 2020 to screen women officers, with the results being declared in November 2020.

The women officers who were not granted PC in November 2020 moved the Supreme Court. On March 25, the Supreme Court said the Army's evaluation criteria for granting permanent commission to women SSC officers systematically discriminated against them.

Also Read: Women Not Allowed to Join NDA – What Difference Does It Make?

A batch of 33 women officers have already successfully completed the mid-level tactical orientation course from Army War College, Mhow, recently.

All women officers who were considered in this Special Number 5 Selection Board and not granted PC, will be eligible for a pension, subject to serving for a minimum of 20 years in service, the Army added.

(With inputs from NDTV)

. Read more on Gender by The Quint.PM Modi Lands in Varanasi to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 1500 CrLaal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Dancing In Ladakh Goes Viral . Read more on Gender by The Quint.