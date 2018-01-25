Indian Army gifts T-55 tank to Azam Khan's University

Indian Army on Wednesday gifted a Soviet made T-55 tank as a gift to be displayed at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, which is run by Samajwadi Part leader Azam Khan's trust. Khan had requested for the tank in 2017 by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. The tank significantly helped India in the Battle of Basantar in 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Lieutenant General Harish Thukral said that the tank will add beauty as well motivate the students in the university to develop empathy for the armed forces. SP leader Azam Khan thanked Indian Army for the gift. He urged Indian Army to make Army training centers in the campus to give students opportunity to serve the country.