Indian Army, FTII hold workshop for Kashmiri youth

The Indian Army in collaboration with the premier film education institute, Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, organised basic acting workshop under their flagship programme, Skilling India in Film and Television (SKIFT) for Kashmiri youth. The workshop was organised for 15 days at Army Public School in Srinagar. This was an excellent opportunity given to talented young boys and girls of Srinagar to learn basic acting skills. Children learnt the basic acting techniques, anapanasati breathing techniques and different types of exercises, which helped them in personality development as well.