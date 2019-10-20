Indian Army destroyed terrorist camps in PoK: Ravinder Raina

Indian Army has launched attacks on terrorist camps situated inside PoK opposite Tangdhar Sector. Speaking on this BJP leader Ravinder Raina said, "Many civilians are killed by Pakistan. Pakistan is targeting common people. They are constantly trying to infiltrate terrorists. So, that the situation of Kashmir can be disturbed. Pakistan is trying to attack on India. Indian Army has destroyed the camps of the terrorists and many terrorists were killed. This is a great attempt by the Indian Security force."