Indian Army Day 2021: Wishes, Images & Quotes

India is celebrating its 73rd Army Day on 15 January 2021. On 15 January, 1949, then Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. This day is considered important in the history of independent India. Since then India is celebrating Indian Army Day on 15 January to honor nation’s army.

Indian celebrate Indian army day every year. In this article we have curated a few wishes, quotes and images for you to wish you family a great Indian Army Day.

Indian Army Day Wishes

"“If death strikes before I prove my blood, I swear I’ll kill Death”" - Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey

On Indian Army Day, let us salute all the heroes who brought us freedom and all the heroes who are protecting it.. Happy Indian Army Day!

Indian Army Day always reminds us of all our heroes who stand strong to keep us safe. Happy Indian Army Day!

Indian Army Day 2021 Wishes

"“We fight to win and win with a knock out, because there are no runners up in war.”" - General JJ Singh

Let us come together to celebrate National Army Day to honor or brave soldiers who are the reason behind our pride, our smiles. Happy Indian Army Day 2020!

"“Quartered in snow, silent to remain. When the bugle calls, they shall rise and march again.”" - The scroll of honor at the Siachen base camp

Let us celebrate Indian Army Day by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication and patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!

""Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolor (Indian flag), or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure."" - Captain Vikram Batra