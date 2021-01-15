Indian Army Day 2021: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind laud soldiers' bravery; history and significance of day

Indian Army Day is celebrated every year to honour the sacrifices and services of soldiers who devoted their lives for the safety of the country and its citizens.

Indian Army Day 2021: Date and history

The 73rd Army Day will be celebrated by all the Army Command headquarters on 15 January.

It was on this day, in 1949, that the Indian Army got its first Indian chief with the appointment of Lieutenant General KM Carriappa. Carriappa had taken over the command from General Francis Butcher, who was the last British commander-in-chief of India once our country became independent.

He was also the one to adopt the slogan of 'Jai Hind' which literally translates to 'Victory to India'.

It derives its core values from the idea of #India & is committed to preserve National Values, National Interests, defend territorial integrity and Unity of our Nation. (2/2) #StrongAndCapable " ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 7, 2021

Indian Army Day 2021: Significance

The Indian Army Day is celebrated a day after the National Veterans' Day which is observed annually on 14 January. On this day, the veterans of the Indian Army are paid tributes by serving personnel.

On the Indian Army Day, bravery awards and Sena medals are given to soldiers for their acts of valour. Army command headquarters make miniature flags that represent different values and these are sold at a minimal price amongst the defense forces to raise money for a fund.

The day also sees parades and bike pyramids. Every year, the celebrations have different kinds of themes or ideas to work on.

Indian Army Day 2021: Celebration

This year, the Indian Army has organised a marathon titled the 'Vijay Run' in view of the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations.

The live coverage of the Army Day parade can be streamed live from Indian Army's official Twitter handle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also extended their greetings to the brave hearts on the occasion.

¤®¤¾¤ ¤­¤¾¤°¤¤¥ ¤¥ ¤°¤¥¤·¤¾ ¤®¥¤ ¤ª¤²-¤ª¤² ¤®¥¤¸¥¤¤¥¤¦ ¤¦¥¤¶ ¤¥ ¤ª¤°¤¾¤¥¤°¤®¥ ¤¸¥¤¨¤¿¤¥¤ ¤"¤° ¤¤¨¤¥ ¤ª¤°¤¿¤¤¨¥¤ ¤¥ ¤¸¥¤¨¤¾ ¤¦¤¿¤µ¤¸ ¤¥ ¤¹¤¾¤°¥¤¦¤¿¤ ¤¬¤§¤¾¤¥¤ ¤¹¤®¤¾¤°¥ ¤¸¥¤¨¤¾ ¤¸¤¶¤¥¤¤, ¤¸¤¾¤¹¤¸¥ ¤"¤° ¤¸¤¤¤²¥¤ª¤¬¤¦¥¤§ ¤¹¥, ¤¤¿¤¸¤¨¥ ¤¹¤®¥¤¶¤¾ ¤¦¥¤¶ ¤¤¾ ¤¸¤¿¤° ¤ - ¤°¥¤µ ¤¸¥ ¤¤¤¤¾ ¤¤¿¤¯¤¾ ¤¹¥¥¤ ¤¸¤®¤¸¥¤¤ ¤¦¥¤¶¤µ¤¾¤¸¤¿¤¯¥¤ ¤¥ ¤"¤° ¤¸¥ ¤­¤¾¤°¤¤¥¤¯ ¤¸¥¤¨¤¾ ¤¥ ¤®¥¤°¤¾ ¤¨¤®¤¨¥¤ " Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2021

On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 " President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2021

My greetings to all the men and women of the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day today. Our brave soldiers are an embodiment of valour, patriotism and dedication. The nation is ever grateful for the invaluable sacrifices made by them. #ArmyDay #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/U1VZzpsZjV " Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 15, 2021

