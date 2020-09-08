Didn’t Cross LAC or Resort to Firing: Indian Army on China’s Claim

The Indian Army on Tuesday, 8 September, denied charges of transgressing across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or resorting to firing, hours after China claimed that the neighbouring country's army crossed the LAC and its troops fired warning shots to PLA (People's Liberation Army) border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate.

"While India is committed to disengagement and de-escalating situation on the LAC, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate. At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing. It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress," the Indian Army said in its statement on Tuesday.

WHAT DID CHINA SAY?

The statement came in response to a PLA Western Theatre Command spokesperson saying that the Indian army "illegally" crossed the LAC in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso on Monday.

Chinese border troops were “forced” to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation after Indian troops “outrageously” fired warning shots to PLA border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate, the PLA spokesperson was cited as saying by China's Global Times paper.

INDIA’S RESPONSE

Referring to the purported incident, the Indian Army said:

"“In the instant case on 7 September, it was China’s PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops. However, despite grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner.”" - Indian Army statement

"The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility, however is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs. The statement by the Western Theatre Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience," it added.

WHAT HAPPENED EARLIER?

This comes days after India said that the Chinese had “engaged in provocative military maneuvers in the late night of 29 and on 30 August in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake.” The Ministry of External Affairs had said the Indian side had responded to these attempts by taking “appropriate defensive measures along the LAC in order to safeguard our interests and defend the territorial integrity.”

“Due to the timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo,” a statement by MEA had said.

Later, the Chinese side had engaged in “provocative action” yet again on 31 August while ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation, the foreign ministry had pointed out.

Tensions between India and China along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh have been high ever since May, reaching a flashpoint in June, when 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clashes.

