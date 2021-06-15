Indian Army Conducts Successful Trial On Railway's DFC

In the latest milestone for the defence forces, the Indian Army on Tuesday informed that it has successfully conducted the trial for a military train loaded with vehicles and equipment from Haryana’s New Rewari to Rajasthan’s New Phulera on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) of the Indian Railways.

Through this trial conducted on Monday the Army has validated the efficacy of DFC. According to the official statement, the recently constructed DFC will help in the speedy transportation of goods from one place to another across the country.

In a tweet, the Indian Army has said that DFC will hasten the mobilisation of the Indian Army in the future.

#DedicatedFreightCorridor Successful trial run of a #military train with vehicles and equipment was carried out from New Rewari to New Phulera on the Dedicated Freight Corridor #DFC. The #DFC will hasten the mobilisation of #IndianArmy in future.#IndianArmy#StrongAndCapable pic.twitter.com/onPEFRohDl — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 15, 2021

The Ministry of Defence in a release said that the intricate and synchronised coordination by the Indian Army with Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) and Indian Railways will significantly enhance the mobilisation capability of the Armed Forces.

These trials were part of the “Whole of the Nation Approach” for optimising national resources and achieving seamless synergy among various ministries and departments, the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, the interactions by the Indian Army with all stakeholders including DFCCIL and Indian Railways will now “assist in leveraging the DFC and allied infrastructure into the mobilisation matrix of Armed Forces.”

Development of infrastructure at certain locations to support mobilisation and trials to validate move of defence owned rolling stock on Roll On-Roll Off (RO-RO) service is being formalised and modalities are being evolved, it said.

The Ministry said that these trials by the Indian Army herald the first step in this process to pave the way for enhancing the operational readiness of the Armed Forces.

