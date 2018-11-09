Indian Army, Chinese PLA agrre to maintain peace

Bum-la (Arunachal Pradesh), Nov 9 (IANS) The Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen friendship, maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control, an official statement stated.

The reaffirmation was adopted at a first-ever border personnel meeting (BPM)at the Major General-level between Indian Army and Chinese PLA at Bum-la.

The meeting was the first to be conducted at Major General level between two Asian giants since the inception of BPMs at Bum-la since 1990.

Bum-la is located at an altitude of 15,000 feet and situated 42 km north of Tawang town. It is one of the five designated border personnel meeting venues, between two of the world's largest armies.

The Indian delegation was led by Major General P.G.K. Menon and Brigadier Zubin Bhatnagar. Major General Li Xi Zhong headed the Chinese side.

"The meeting included the hoisting of national flags followed by interaction which took place in cordial atmosphere wherein both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen friendship, maintain peace and tranquillity along the LAC," the statement said.

"Both the delegation leaders expressed satisfaction over the growing mutual trust and harmony between the two countries and were sanguine that the India-China relationship would grow stronger in future at all the levels," the statement said.

"This meeting at Bum-la was yet another milestone in the ongoing effort by both the nations to increase interactions at all levels of diplomatic as well as military channels," the statement added.

