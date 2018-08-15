Indian Army, China's PLA meet at Nathu La

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) The Indian Army and China's People Liberation Army (PLA) on Wednesday held a special meeting of border personnel at Nathu La in the Sikkim sector to boost mutual trust and promote peace, the Defence Ministry said.

The meeting was held on the Indian side as part of a "joint" celebration to commemorate the 72nd Independence Day of India. The PLA delegation, comprising several officers and soldiers, attended the celebration following an invitation.

"The celebration took place in an atmosphere of warmth and friendship, with an aim of enhancing mutual trust and promoting border peace and tranquility," said a statement from the Ministry.

The two forces had held a similar meeting of border personnel to celebrate the 91st anniversary of the foundation of PLA on August 1.

"Such interactions between the two armies have resulted in enhancement of goodwill and mutual understanding between the two nations," the statement said.

Beside interactions between the Armies, programmes portraying the cultural diversity of the two countries were presented by both sides on the occasion, said the statement.

Situated at 4,310 metres above sea level, Nathu La -- a mountain pass in the Himalayas in East Sikkim district -- connects the Indian state of Sikkim with Tibet.

Indian troops deployed in remote and high altitude areas of North Sikkim also celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the national flag at different forward posts with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The two back-to-back meetings between the two armies in the span of a fortnight follow an informal summit in Wuhan in China between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

India and China fought a war in 1962 and claim each other's territory. The two armies were also locked in a dragging military stand-off last year on the border.

