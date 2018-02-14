Indian Army Chief meets Nepal PM Deuba, participates in Army Day celebrations

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat meets Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at his residence on Wednesday. General Rawat was accompanied by Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri. The Indian Army Chief is on a three-day visit to the Himalayan Nation on the invitation of his Nepali counterpart Rajendra Chhetri. On Tuesday, General Rawat witnessed the Nepal Army Day celebration in Tundhikhel of Kathmandu. Nepal and India have the unique tradition of conferring the Head of the Army Staff of both the nation with the honorary title of the Army after another Chief of Army Staff takes over the office. Rawat, who assumed the office last year came to Nepal to receive the title of honor of Nepal Army in the year of 2017. Rawat is scheduled to return back to India wrapping up his visit on Wednesday evening.