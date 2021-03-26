Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Martyr's memorial in Dhaka during his two-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached National Martyr's memorial in Dhaka. Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh and this is PM Modi's first-ever visit ever since the COVID pandemic. Just a day ahead of his visit, Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction and stated that the visit will give a boost to the bilateral ties between the two nations. He further added that he is happy to be visiting Bangladesh, which is India's friendly neighbor. PM Modi will also be visiting temples and other parts of Bangladesh as well and will be holding key meetings with his Bangladeshi counterpart.