Indian Army Chief assures steady relationship with old friend Nepal

After the IMA passing out parade in Dehradun Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane shed light on the recent Nepal- India border dispute asserting India will not severe its ties with its neighbour.

While speaking to media about the border dispute with Nepal which reportedly detained an Indian national yesterday, the Army chief said, "We have a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have geographical, cultural, historical, religious linkages. We have very strong people to people connect. Our relation with them has always been strong and will remain strong in the future."