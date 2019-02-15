Indian appointed to high-level accounting post at UN

United Nations, Feb 15 (IANS) Chandramouli Ramanathan has been appointed as the world body's controller by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Dujarric told reporters: "Chandramouli brings to the position nearly 40 years of executive international experience in diverse organizational settings in finance and budget, management and information technology. We are delighted to officially have him in that position."

Ramanathan will simultaneously be the Assistant Secretary-General for Programme Planning, Budget and Finance in the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance.

While serving as the Assistant Secretary-General for Enterprise Resource Planning, he was concurrently made the acting controller in September when Bettina Tucci Bartsiotas of Uruguay left the position.

Earlier he had served the UN as Deputy Controller, Director of Accounts Division, and Chief of Service in IT Services Division.

The UN said: "He has proven experience leading complex change management initiatives, including implementation of IPSAS (International Public Sector Accounting Standards) and Umoja (United Nations Enterprise Resource Planning solution)."

Ramanathan had served in India as Assistant Auditor General and Director of Accounts for the Auditor General of India.

He is a cost accountant and has a Master's degree in economics.

(Arul Louis can be reached at arul.l@ians.in and followed on Twitter @arulouis)

--IANS

al/mr