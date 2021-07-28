Indian, American people united by millions of family ties, tracing back generations: Antony Blinken

New Delhi, July 28 (ANI): During the joint PC with EAM S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that India, US are two world’s leading democracies, diversity fuels our national strength. He said, “There are few relationships in the world that are more vital than the one between the US and India. We are two of the world’s leading democracies and diversity fuels our national strength. We are two of the world's largest economies. Indian and American people are united by millions of family ties, tracing back generations and by shared values and shared aspirations”.