Indian-American businessman to host Thanksgiving party for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Los Angeles, Nov 22 (IANS) Indian-American businessman Shalabh "Shalli" Kumar will host a Hollywood Thanksgiving dinner for Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The attendance is "by invitation only", and only a "small number of distinguished guests from business and industry" have been invited, according to a statement by Kumar's company AVG.

The party, jointly hosted by the Republican donor and his adopted daughter, Manasvi, a former Miss India, will be held at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles on Friday, the American Bazaar reported.

The statement said the dinner will also be a unique culinary experience in Indo-American fusion dining, featuring musical and other entertainment treats.

The estate was the home of legendary magician Harry Houdini until his death in 1926.

Kumar is a Chicago businessman who founded the AVG Group of companies.

He is also the founder of the Republican Hindu Coalition which mobilised Indian Americans for the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

--IANS

ksk/bg