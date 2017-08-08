Indian American appointed US county's Deputy Comptroller for Minority Affairs

New York, Aug 8 (IANS) Indian American Dilip Chauhan has been appointed to a key position of Deputy Comptroller for Minority Affairs in New York's Nassau county.

Chauhan has been active in numerous community and business organisations in the New York area and had joined the Comptroller's office in 2015 as Director for Community Affairs, South and East Asia. He served as senior advisor to the Comptroller since early 2017, the New India Times newspaper reported on Monday.

His promotion recognises the importance of helping the County increase its outreach to the minority communities, said Nassau County Comptroller George Marago in a statement.

The Comptroller's Office has been a driving force in advocating for increased business opportunities for Minority and Women Owned Enterprises (MWBEs) and veterans to meet the county's aspirational goals, the statement said.

"Dilip Chauhan has done an outstanding job for the County in advancing the Comptroller's mission by assisting members of the minority communities to better navigate local government, helping resolve governmental issues faced by minority constituents and ensuring MWBEs gain full access to business opportunities," said Maragos.

"I have the utmost confidence that Dilip will be a strong advocate for our minority communities in ensuring that Nassau County Government serves all resident equally."

Chauhan called his appointment to the position "an honour and a privilege". He said he will keep supporting the Comptroller's efforts to provide equal opportunity for MWBEs to do business with Nassau County.

Chauhan has been recognised with numerous awards for his community service in last one decade. He is married with two children and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering.

--IANS

soni/vm