Indian Ambassador to France meets Yash Aradhya ahead of French Formula 4 Championship

Ambassador of India to France Jawed Ashraf with sports athlete Yash Aradhya. (Photo: Twitter/India in France)

Paris [France], October 20 (ANI): The Ambassador of India to France Jawed Ashraf on Monday met sports athlete Yash Aradhya, who is in France to take part in French Formula 4 Championship.

"Ambassador @JawedAshraf5 met & encouraged, young&enthusiastic motor sports athlete Yash Aradhya who is in France to take part in French Formula 4 Championship. Yash is Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar Awardee," India in France said in a tweet.

Aradhya is the first motorsports star to win the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

He started his career in the JK Tyre National Go-karting Championship eight years back, racing for Akbar Ebrahim's Meco Motorsports and has steadily moved up, eventually making it to Formula Racing.

He has taken part in international championships too including the CIK FIA Academy Trophy in 2015 in Spain, Belgium, and France. He was also nominated by FMSCI to represent India in the Rotax World Finals in 2017 to race in Portugal. In 2019, he took part in the FIA Motorsport Games held in Rome.

Yash debuted in the Formula-4 South East Asia Championship in the 2019 season and claimed the first 2 podium finishes to underline his talent. (ANI)