    Indian Air Force Day: Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh hail ‘formidable force to reckon with’

    FP Staff

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) is observing its 88th anniversary on Thursday with a ceremonial parade and a flypast involving a variety of aircraft at the Hindon airbase. The IAF was established in 1932.

    A total of 56 aircraft, including 19 choppers and seven transport aircraft, will fly during the parade. The Tejas LCA, Jaguar, MiG-29, MiG-21 and Sukhoi-30 aircraft were part of the dress rehearsal on Wednesday, besides the newly inducted Rafale fighter jet, an IAF official told PTI.

    Ahead of the celebrations, the IAF shared their anthem on Twitter and also shared 'Know the IAF' posts explaining its aircraft, including the Rudra, MiG-21 and Chinook.

    President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to honour "air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force" for their contribution in "securing our skies and assisting civil authorities" in humanitarian relief.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the 'brave warriors' with a tweet in Hindi that read, "You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster." He also posted a short video, honouring the IAF personnel.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the IAF as a "formidable and lethal force to reckon with", while Home Minister Amit Shah said that the force's personnel have served the country with "utmost courage and determination".

    While BJP chief JP Nadda thanked the IAF for its "valour, courage and sacrifice", Union minister Piyush Goyal congratulated the force for adding five Rafale jets to its Golden Arrows' Quiver.

    Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb and Members of Parliament Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Sadananda Gowda echoed the sentiment that the IAF continues to "touch the skies with glory". Meanwhile, the French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain hailed India and France's partnership from the Ouragan aircraft to the Mirage 2000s and now the Dassault Rafales.

