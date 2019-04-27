Indian aid helps Nepal rejuvenate earthquake-struck districts

About 70

percent of houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts of Nepal, that were the most severely affected during the earthquake, has been constructed under the Government of India aid, the UNDP and the UNOPS has informed. As per data provided to ANI; UNOPS, consultant for Nuwakot district, a total of 18,841 beneficiaries completed reconstruction of their houses by end of March, 2019. A total of 2,767 beneficiaries have ongoing constructions in Nuwakot district whereas 805 beneficiaries have not yet started their reconstruction, as per the information from UNOPS. The UNDP which is undertaking reconstruction project simultaneously in Gorkha district, epicenter of Nepal earthquake has completed 70 percent of the construction. The Government of India is supporting the construction of 50,000 houses in Gorkha (26912 beneficiaries) and Nuwakot (23088 beneficiaries) districts of Nepal. The GoI has appointed UNDP and UNOPS as socio technical facilitation consultants for Gorkha and Nuwakot district respectively in March, 2018. The reconstruction drive initiated by Government of India with UNDP's consultation in Gorkha district of Nepal has brought on smile and happiness over the face of beneficiaries here. The Indian Government had committed US$1 Billion for reconstruction of Nepal in form of grant and Line of Credit. US$ 150 million was allocated for reconstruction in housing sector, US$ 100 million as grant and US$ 50 million to be drawn from Line of Credit.