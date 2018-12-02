IndiaJoy 2018: Media, digital entertainment expo begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 2 (IANS) IndiaJoy, a media and digital entertainment expo supported by the Telangana government, got underway here on Sunday, welcoming exhibitors and speakers from around the world.

The five-day event, which lead organiser Ravi Kiran describes as an "aggregator platform" for investors, corporations, studios, content developers, delegates and consumers -- is facilitated by Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association (TVAGA). It is divided into B2B area for business and B2C segment for gamers.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology Electronics and Communications, Telangana government, said in a statement: "Hyderabad has witnessed tremendous growth and dynamism in the media and digital industry sector in the last few years, and has far outperformed all other sectors. At this juncture giving a bigger push to the sector by organising a mega event like this makes lot of strategic sense for the government.

"The government continue to extend crucial support to the sector keeping in view the huge growth potential."

Ranjan expects the event to generate "more inward investments, more interest among the people to take up a career in the sector, and the emergence of a comprehensive and integrated eco-system".

Prominent industry speakers across the world of animation will participate at the event, which also has a Gaming Fest and Investor Connect.

According to the TVAGA President Rajiv Chilaka, "The media and digital entertainment segments are growing rapidly, and there is strong interest among entrepreneurs, academia and professionals about its promise and potential in the global market. IndiaJoy is bound to accelerate even further and position India as a favourable trade destination for media and digital entertainment."

Every day, the evening will culminate with a music fest, with names like Lost at Zaedan, Progressive Brothers, Shorthand, Candice Redding, Nalaayak, The Local Train, DJ Kan-I, Threeory, Zephyrtone and Best Kept Secret set to take the stage.

--IANS

rb/sed