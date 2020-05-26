India’s Worst Locust Attack in 26 Yrs: What Does This Threat Mean?

As predicted by the United Nations, India is witnessing armies of locusts swarming across the country – the worst such attack in 26 years. The insects are destroying crops even as the country has been brought to a standstill amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So, what is a locust? Why is it a threat to India? And, what are we doing to combat it?

Also Read: After Wreaking Havoc in MP & Rajasthan, Locusts Enter Maharashtra

What are locusts?

Locusts are insects that belong to the family of grasshoppers. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) describes them as the oldest migratory pests in the world, with the desert locust being the "most devastating" of them all.

And swarms of these ‘deadly’ desert locusts have now made their way to India, threatening our agricultural economy.

These insects are usually solitary and harmless. However, certain environmental conditions like prolonged monsoon and heavy cyclones make them reproduce faster – almost 20-fold within three months.

As their population becomes abundant and dense, they change their behaviour, form swarms, and start damaging crops. This is known as gregarisation. The change in behaviour is triggered by close physical contact, following which they then become inclined to disperse together to find food, a scientist at French research centre CIRAD explained in The Conversation.

Why are they dangerous?

According to FAO, an adult locust can eat a quantity equal to its weight – about 2 grams – every single day. Now, this might hardly seem like cause for concern.

But, a single square kilometre of the swarm can contain somewhere between 40-80 million adult locusts. Every single day, if they cover 130-150 kilometers, they can eat the food consumed by as many as 35,000 people.

A desert locust lives for about three to five months. Again, this is extremely variable and depends mostly on weather and ecological conditions.

Next in the row #2020 is Locust swarms. For d first time it is reported at Panna Tiger Reserve at MP. Quite a worrying future ahead, imagine the plight of the farmers and their hard earned produces. The world knows the catastrophe of these locust swarms.

For example, a swarm the size of Paris eats the same amount of food in one day as half the population of France; the size of New York City eats in one day the same as everyone in New York and California.

However, it is also important to note that these locusts do not directly attack human beings or animals.

#LocustAttack in RLBCAU, Jhansi

too deadly for crop... It finishes every thing that lies in its path..

— Dr. Sanjeev #संजीवनी #stay@ (@sanjeevagri) May 22, 2020

What is happening in India right now?

India is witnessing its worst locust attack in 26 years, reported PTI. On Monday, 25 May, as predicted, many states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh started their battle against the locust attack. The current swarm originated in East Africa and has reached India via Pakistan.

2020 could get even worse.



There's a global locust swarm in existence right now -- the worst in many decades -- and India could suffer from a brutal wave in the coming months. A 1 sq km swarm in 1 day can eat as much food as 35,000 people.



— Global Climate (@climateglobe) May 24, 2020

The locusts have already destroyed crops in 18 districts of Rajasthan and almost a dozen districts of Madhya Pradesh. It is feared that 17 more districts in the state including Aligarh, Mathura, and Jhansi will be hit in the next couple of weeks.

Gujarat and Punjab farmers have also been warned and have been asked to prepare for an impending invasion by the grasshoppers.

The United Nations had warned that armies of locusts swarming across continents pose a “severe risk” to India’s agriculture, and would have an impact on the economy this year.

Swarms of Locusts enter Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.



Environment Ministry yesterday said, Locust Swarm from Pakistan have entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh threatening major damage to crops.



Report:Vikas Kumar pic.twitter.com/OECWrfCjbL







— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 23, 2020

