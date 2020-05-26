India’s Worst Locust Attack in 26 Yrs: What Does This Threat Mean?

As predicted by the United Nations, India is witnessing armies of locusts swarming across the country – the worst such attack in 26 years. The insects are destroying crops even as the country has been brought to a standstill amid the coronavirus pandemic.
So, what is a locust? Why is it a threat to India? And, what are we doing to combat it?
Also Read: After Wreaking Havoc in MP & Rajasthan, Locusts Enter Maharashtra
What are locusts?
Locusts are insects that belong to the family of grasshoppers. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) describes them as the oldest migratory pests in the world, with the desert locust being the "most devastating" of them all.
And swarms of these ‘deadly’ desert locusts have now made their way to India, threatening our agricultural economy.
These insects are usually solitary and harmless. However, certain environmental conditions like prolonged monsoon and heavy cyclones make them reproduce faster – almost 20-fold within three months.
As their population becomes abundant and dense, they change their behaviour, form swarms, and start damaging crops. This is known as gregarisation. The change in behaviour is triggered by close physical contact, following which they then become inclined to disperse together to find food, a scientist at French research centre CIRAD explained in The Conversation.
Why are they dangerous?
According to FAO, an adult locust can eat a quantity equal to its weight – about 2 grams – every single day. Now, this might hardly seem like cause for concern.
But, a single square kilometre of the swarm can contain somewhere between 40-80 million adult locusts. Every single day, if they cover 130-150 kilometers, they can eat the food consumed by as many as 35,000 people.
A desert locust lives for about three to five months. Again, this is extremely variable and depends mostly on weather and ecological conditions.
Next in the row #2020 is Locust swarms. For d first time it is reported at Panna Tiger Reserve at MP. Quite a worrying future ahead, imagine the plight of the farmers and their hard earned produces. The world knows the catastrophe of these locust swarms. Pic via @PannaTigerResrv pic.twitter.com/5Ud4SMIrHK— Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 25, 2020
For example, a swarm the size of Paris eats the same amount of food in one day as half the population of France; the size of New York City eats in one day the same as everyone in New York and California.
However, it is also important to note that these locusts do not directly attack human beings or animals.
#LocustAttack in RLBCAU, Jhansi— Dr. Sanjeev #संजीवनी #stay@ (@sanjeevagri) May 22, 2020
too deadly for crop... It finishes every thing that lies in its path.. pic.twitter.com/Joh4klh6Ib
What is happening in India right now?
India is witnessing its worst locust attack in 26 years, reported PTI. On Monday, 25 May, as predicted, many states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh started their battle against the locust attack. The current swarm originated in East Africa and has reached India via Pakistan.
2020 could get even worse.— Global Climate (@climateglobe) May 24, 2020
There's a global locust swarm in existence right now -- the worst in many decades -- and India could suffer from a brutal wave in the coming months. A 1 sq km swarm in 1 day can eat as much food as 35,000 people. pic.twitter.com/9raEB4tqwa
The locusts have already destroyed crops in 18 districts of Rajasthan and almost a dozen districts of Madhya Pradesh. It is feared that 17 more districts in the state including Aligarh, Mathura, and Jhansi will be hit in the next couple of weeks.
Locust swarms in Jaipur this morning. #MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/g5PpCQtb7k— Rakesh Goswami (@DrRakeshGoswami) May 25, 2020
Gujarat and Punjab farmers have also been warned and have been asked to prepare for an impending invasion by the grasshoppers.
The United Nations had warned that armies of locusts swarming across continents pose a “severe risk” to India’s agriculture, and would have an impact on the economy this year.
Swarms of Locusts enter Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 23, 2020
Environment Ministry yesterday said, Locust Swarm from Pakistan have entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh threatening major damage to crops.
Report:Vikas Kumar pic.twitter.com/OECWrfCjbL
How is India responding to the locust attack?
At present, the primary method of controlling desert locust swarms is by spraying small concentrated doses of chemicals, by vehicle-mounted and aerial sprayers. However, this year, India is experimenting with a different approach.
BR Karwa, project director, Agricultural Technology Management Agency, tolf IANS, “It is for the first time that drones and planes will be used to fight the locust attack in Rajasthan.”
Unlike in the past, the locusts have changed their attack strategy this season and are flying at a greater height – against their basic nature. They usually fly in the low lying areas.
Hence, Union Minister for Agriculture Kailash Chowdhary has requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to help the government with planes that can fight the locust menace from a height by spraying pesticides, he informed.
Despite the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown, the locust control offices are working since 11 April with 50 spray equipment/vehicles, the Union minister added.
Which other countries are affected by locusts?
According to FAO, the current situation remains “extremely alarming” in East Africa where Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia continue to face an unprecedented threat to food security and livelihood. They have also reached Saudi Arabia and Iran to Pakistan and India, all while breaking into smaller swarms to travel across the country.
According to media reports, India has reached out to both Pakistan and Iran for a coordinated effort in dealing with the growing locust population in the region.
Meanwhile, Pakistan declared a national emergency to tackle locusts in January 2020, after predictions estimated that the country will incur a loss of more than 4 billion euros with respect to both summer and winter crops.
Experts warn that rising temperature, low rainfall and long dry spells could mean more locust swarms.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times, PTI and The Conversation)
