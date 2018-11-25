India has a world within itself: Christian Bale

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Academy Award-winning Hollywood actor Christian Bale, who is here for the world premiere of "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle", says India has got a world within itself and that it is important to bring the movie here.

This is not Bale's maiden visit to the country. He last visited India in 2011 for "The Dark Knight Rises", parts of which were shot in Rajasthan. This time he is here with his family.

"I had been here in 2011 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan with 'The Dark Knight Rises'... but now I have brought my family here. We have been here for four days."

Bale, known for playing Batman, did the golden triangle round.

"We travelled through Delhi, Agra, Jaipur and just arrived here in Mumbai. We have seen tiny-tiny parts of this incredible country which has got a world within itself. But it was so important for 'Mowgli...' to come here in India."

In "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle", Bale has voiced the character of protective but friendly panther Bagheera. The film, directed by actor Andy Serkis, explores the darker side of author Rudyard Kipling's classic tale "The Jungle Book", story of a boy in an Indian jungle, who grew up with animals.

Was there any pressure to adapt Andy Serkis' interpretation of the iconic tale?

"No pressure at all. I met Andy first when I was 19 years old... He's a phenomenal actor and he has mastered this motion captured thing.... He (could) guide me on that (motion capturing) and eventually it comes down to acting."

He added: "With performance capture you get to act directly."

Bale also called it a world of "possibilities".

"Mowgli..." will be released on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.

Bale is popular for featuring in films with physically and mentally demanding roles.

Does the actor, who started off as a child actor in Hollywood, consider a break from work?

Drawing a comparison with child actor Rohan Chand, who plays Mowgli in the film, Bale said: "Yes... But Rohan has got tons of different interests. He is more intelligent than I will ever be in my lifetime and just being curious... You got to walk away from films... Acting doesn't lead to better acting. I am someone who...I love working and not working and then start working. I love working. I never want to stop that. I like whatever I am doing."

Asked about the voice modulation he works on for his characters on screen, the 44-year-old star said: "With Batman, I just felt stupid when I put on the suit. Then I thought you should sound as monstrous as you could."

But with Bagheera's role, Bale wanted a sense of "great nobility, sounding soothing for 'Mowgli' but also sounding very threatening".

