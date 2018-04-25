India, World Bank to improve MP's rural road network

The Government of India, the Government of Madhya Pradesh and the World Bank signed a 210 million dollar loan agreement for the Madhya Pradesh Rural Connectivity Project. The project is expected to improve the durability, resilience, and safety of the gravel-surfaced rural roads and enhance the capacity of the state to manage its rural roads network. The new joint project will cover 10,510 km stretch of rural roads in Madhya Pradesh that fall under the Chief Minister's Gram Sadak Yojana (CMGSY) program. Of this, 10,000 km will be upgraded from existing gravel to bituminous surface roads, while 510 km of new roads will be built to the same bituminous surface standard. The project will also strengthen road safety management systems with the objective of reducing fatalities and serious injuries from road accidents. The focus will be on improving road accident data collection and analysis at central and state levels through implementation of the Road Accident Database Management System (RADMS); strengthen road safety capacity at the central level, and focus on training.