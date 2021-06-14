India working to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030: PM Modi at UN

New Delhi, June 14 (ANI): India is working to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing at UN 'High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land Degradation and Drought'. “In India, we have always given importance to land and consider the sacred Earth as our mother. India has taken lead to highlight land degradation issues at international forums. In India, over the last 10 years, around 3 million hectares of forest cover had been added. This has enhanced the combined forest cover to almost 1/4th of country’s total area. We are on track to achieve our national commitment of land degradation neutrality. We are also working towards restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030. This will contribute to India's commitment to achieve addl carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tons of CO2 equivalent,” said PM Modi.