India women's team to face Iran in Hero Gold Cup opener

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Indias womens hockey team will be facing Iran in their first match on the opening day of the Hero Gold Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on February 9, it was announced on Friday.

The four-nation tournament, the first such competition for the national team in India, is being organised by AIFF in association with the Government of Odisha. Along with India and Iran, the tournament will also feature Myanmar and Nepal.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said: "the primary objective is to provide the best of exposure to the women's team as they prepare for the second round of the Olympic Qualifiers in April."

"The Hero Gold Cup is meant to provide additional opportunity for the Indian Women's National Team to face other powerful teams in a competitive format.

"While our team has been playing in friendlies overseas, we feel hosting such a competition will boost the growing popularity of girls' football in India. Football followers in India deserve a chance to witness our National teams in action," he added.

