All India Women's Muslim Personal Law Board protests against Triple Talaq Bill

All India Women's Muslim Personal Law Board took out protest march against Triple Talaq Bill in Nagpur on Tuesday. The protestors demanded Union Government to recall the Triple Talaq Bill. The protestors carried banners saying, "Triple Talaq Bill is designed ill." The Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights) Bill 2017 has been passed in the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Rajya Sabha. Hundreds of women spilled out on roads holding placards that read: "Take back, take back Tripple talaq."