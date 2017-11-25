India Women's hockey team to participate in national camp

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Fresh from their Women's Asia Cup triumph, the India hockey team will assemble for the national camp to begin at the Sports Authority of India at Bengaluru from Sunday.

Hockey India (HI) on Saturday named 33 players for the month-long camp, where the players will train under chief coach Harendra Singh.

The team recently created history by lifting the Asia Cup after 13 years beating China in the final.

Their exuberant performance not only won them the qualification for women's World Cup to be played in London next year but it also helped them climb up the FIH World Ranking to a commendable 10th place.

But the chief coach does not want the team to rest on the laurels of the Asia Cup and shift their focus to the preparations for 2018, which will see the team taking part in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Cup.

"2018 is a very crucial year for Indian hockey. Through our performance in Asia Cup we climbed the world ranking but Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Cup are big tournaments and our training is focused on doing well in these events," Singh said.

The team's aim will be to finish on the podium in at least the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Singh emphasised that the national camp will be all about improving speed and strength.

"Our aim is to finish in the final of the Commonwealth Games and also qualify for the 2020 Olympics by winning the Asian Games. The coaching staff has identified the team's short comings during Asia Cup and we will work on improving in those areas.

"Another important aspect will be improving our speed and strength during this month-long camp. We will also be testing a few junior players and see how they keep up with the demands of senior women's hockey," Singh added.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Swati

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, P.Sushila Chanu, Sunita Lakra, Gurjit Kaur, Hnialum Lal Ruat Feli, Navdeep Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Neelu Dadiya

Midfielders: Namita Toppo, Nikki Pradhan, Deepika, Karishma Yadav, Renuka Yadav, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Lilima Minz, Neha Goyal, Udita, M.Lily Chanu, Nilanjali Rai

Forwards: Rani, Vandana Katariya, Preeti Dubey, Reena Khokhar, Anupa Barla, Sonika, Lalremsiami, Poonam Rani, Navneet Kaur, Navpreet Kaur.

