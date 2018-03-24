India women's cricket team looks to get back into T20 groove against England

India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday said her team was working on seizing the big moments to come out on top against England in the third T20 of the tri-series in Mumbai. The hosts were thrashed by Australia by six wickets in the opener and are the only side to register a win in the ongoing series. India women's captain said the first six overs of the match would be very crucial for them. Despite having the likes of Kaur, Mithali Raj and Veda Krishnamurthy amongst their ranks, India's middle and lower middle order are yet to perform well and the Kaur-led team will be looking to turn that around. India play England in their second match of the short format series on Sunday.