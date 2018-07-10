India women's cricket coach Arothe resigns

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) India's women cricket team coach Tushar Arothe has stepped down from the role, citing personal reasons, the BCCI announced on Tuesday.

"The BCCI on Tuesday accepted Tushar Arothe's resignation. Arothe cited personal reasons behind his resignation and thanked the BCCI for giving him an opportunity to work with the Indian Women's cricket team," a statement from BCCI read.

"The Board would like to convey that it has been a pleasure working with Arothe and would like to thank him for his services towards the Indian Women's team," it added.

Under his stint, the team reached the final of the ICC Women's World Cup in 2017. In 2018, the team won the three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series in South Africa. Earlier this year, the team successfully reached the final of the Asia Cup held in Malaysia.

"The Board is in search for Arothe's replacement," the statement said.

