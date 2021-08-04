India women go down fighting despite determined performance in hockey semis; Ravi Dahiya enters men’s 57kg final

On day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the India women's hockey team went down fighting to Argentina 1-2 in the semi-finals, to end their hopes for a gold. The Indians will now play Great Britain in the bronze medal match. AFP

On day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the India women's hockey team went down fighting to Argentina 1-2 in the semi-finals, to end their hopes for a gold. The Indians will now play Great Britain in the bronze medal match. AFP

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya assured India of another medal after reaching the final of the men's freestyle 57 kg category. He beat Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the semi-final. AP

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya assured India of another medal after reaching the final of the men's freestyle 57 kg category. He beat Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the semi-final. AP

Neeraj Chopra topped the qualification round in Group A as he qualified for the javelin throw final. Neeraj's first throw of 86.65 was sufficient, with his throw going past the qualification criteria of 83.50. AP

Neeraj Chopra topped the qualification round in Group A as he qualified for the javelin throw final. Neeraj's first throw of 86.65 was sufficient, with his throw going past the qualification criteria of 83.50. AP

Lovlina Borrgohain clinched bronze in women's boxing after losing to Turkey's Busenaz SÃ¼rmeneli 0-5 in the semi-final. AP

Lovlina Borrgohain clinched bronze in women's boxing after losing to Turkey's Busenaz SÃ¼rmeneli 0-5 in the semi-final. AP

Canada's Andre de Grasse set a national record of 19.62 seconds as he clinched the men's 200m gold medal. AP

Canada's Andre de Grasse set a national record of 19.62 seconds as he clinched the men's 200m gold medal. AP

Also See: Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari advance; Rani Rampal and Co lose third match in a row

Tokyo Olympics 2020: In Lovlina Borgohain, Assam finds its new unifying factor

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Proud of her', 'Go for gold', Twitter salutes Lovlina Borgohain as boxer assures medal

Read more on Photos by Firstpost.