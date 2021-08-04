India women go down fighting despite determined performance in hockey semis; Ravi Dahiya enters men’s 57kg final

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FP Sports
·1-min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
On day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the India women&#39;s hockey team went down fighting to Argentina 1-2 in the semi-finals, to end their hopes for a gold. The Indians will now play Great Britain in the bronze medal match. AFP
On day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the India women's hockey team went down fighting to Argentina 1-2 in the semi-finals, to end their hopes for a gold. The Indians will now play Great Britain in the bronze medal match. AFP

On day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the India women's hockey team went down fighting to Argentina 1-2 in the semi-finals, to end their hopes for a gold. The Indians will now play Great Britain in the bronze medal match. AFP

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya assured India of another medal after reaching the final of the men&#39;s freestyle 57 kg category. He beat Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the semi-final. AP
Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya assured India of another medal after reaching the final of the men's freestyle 57 kg category. He beat Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the semi-final. AP

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya assured India of another medal after reaching the final of the men's freestyle 57 kg category. He beat Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the semi-final. AP

Neeraj Chopra topped the qualification round in Group A as he qualified for the javelin throw final. Neeraj&#39;s first throw of 86.65 was sufficient, with his throw going past the qualification criteria of 83.50. AP
Neeraj Chopra topped the qualification round in Group A as he qualified for the javelin throw final. Neeraj's first throw of 86.65 was sufficient, with his throw going past the qualification criteria of 83.50. AP

Neeraj Chopra topped the qualification round in Group A as he qualified for the javelin throw final. Neeraj's first throw of 86.65 was sufficient, with his throw going past the qualification criteria of 83.50. AP

Lovlina Borrgohain clinched bronze in women&#39;s boxing after losing to Turkey&#39;s Busenaz S&#xc3;&#xbc;rmeneli 0-5 in the semi-final. AP
Lovlina Borrgohain clinched bronze in women's boxing after losing to Turkey's Busenaz SÃ¼rmeneli 0-5 in the semi-final. AP

Lovlina Borrgohain clinched bronze in women's boxing after losing to Turkey's Busenaz SÃ¼rmeneli 0-5 in the semi-final. AP

Canada&#39;s Andre de Grasse set a national record of 19.62 seconds as he clinched the men&#39;s 200m gold medal. AP
Canada's Andre de Grasse set a national record of 19.62 seconds as he clinched the men's 200m gold medal. AP

Canada's Andre de Grasse set a national record of 19.62 seconds as he clinched the men's 200m gold medal. AP

Also See: Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari advance; Rani Rampal and Co lose third match in a row

Tokyo Olympics 2020: In Lovlina Borgohain, Assam finds its new unifying factor

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Proud of her', 'Go for gold', Twitter salutes Lovlina Borgohain as boxer assures medal

Read more on Photos by Firstpost.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Jammu: Two men in military fatigue flee from barber shop after being asked for ID cards

    Jammu, Aug 2 (PTI) Two men in military fatigues fled from a barber's shop here after a person asked them to show their identity cards, official sources said on Monday.

  • No reduction in quota for fresh scholarships under 3 schemes for minorities during COVID-19: Centre

    New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): There has also been no reduction in the quota for fresh scholarships under the three scholarship schemes for students from minorities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi informed on Monday.

  • Three die in Bengal lightning strike

    Canning (WB), Aug 2 (PTI) Three persons including a couple died on Monday as lightning struck them in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said.

  • Thane civic body collects record Rs 266.75 cr property tax till July end

    Thane, Aug 2 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation has collected a record Rs 266.75 crore in property tax till the end of July this year, officials said on Monday.

  • Friendship Day turns tragic for M Tech student, 2 friends

    Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI): A woman from Hyderabad studying M Tech in Canada died and her two friends were injured while another friend, all allegedly drunk, escaped unhurt in a car crash near here, police said on Monday.

  • COVID-19: Haryana records one fatality, 14 fresh cases

    Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported one COVID-19 related death, which took the cumulative toll to 9,639, while 14 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,69,956 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

  • Yamuna flowing below warning level in Mathura: Officials

    Mathura (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) The Yamuna river was flowing below the warning level at Mathura's Prayag Ghat on Monday, officials said.

  • Ashok Gehlot expects detailed guidelines from Central govt on school reopening

    Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday said he expects the Centre to issue detailed guidelines on the reopening of educational institutions.

  • Bengal reports 12 more COVID-19 fatalities, 575 fresh cases

    Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) West Bengal reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, raising the death toll to 18,161, while the tally rose to 15,29,295 with 575 fresh cases, a health department official said. The state now has 10,803 active cases and 15,00,331 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

  • Teenager drowns in dam during outing on Friendship Day

    Palghar , Aug 2 (PTI) An outing by a group of boys on Friendship Day took a tragic turn when one of them drowned in the Gidkhad dam in Palghar district, police said on Monday.

  • Sikkim logs 126 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality

    Gangtok, Aug 2 (PTI) Sikkim’s COVID-19 tally soared to 26,880 on Monday as 126 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 346, a health bulletin said.

  • Man dies of electrocution in Mathura village

    Mathura (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) A man died of electrocution in a village here on Monday while trying to mend the roof of a government tubewell, police said.

  • Morocco To Extend Night Curfew To Limit COVID-19 Surge

    Morocco will lengthen its night curfew, starting two hours earlier at 9 p.m. (2000 GMT) from Tuesday, as it tightens restrictions to counter a surge in coronavirus infections, the government said on Monday.

  • MP Sunil Mondal requests CRPF to withdraw his security

    Burdwan Purba (West Bengal) [India], August 2 (ANI): Sunil Kumar Mondal, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from West Bengal's Bardhaman Purba on Monday wrote a letter to the CRPF and requested to withdraw his security, stating that he is "not in a position to maintain the expenditure of the security."

  • CBI issues 'most wanted' notice against 3 accused involved in ABMSU leader’s killing

    Kokrajhar, Aug 2 (PTI) The CBI on Monday issued 'most wanted' notice against three accused in the killing of All Bodo Minority Students' Union (ABMSU) leader Lafikul Islam in 2017 and announced a reward of Rs two lakh to anyone providing information which may lead to their arrest.

  • Head of Belarusian exile group reported missing in Kyiv, police say

    The head of a Kyiv-based non-profit organisation that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution has been reported missing after not returning from his morning run, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian police force said on Monday. Vitaly Shishov, the head of Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU), was reported missing by his partner, police said. Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania have become safe havens for Belarusians during a violent crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko following a disputed election last year.

  • TN guv greets PV Sindhu for her Olympics feat

    Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarial Purohit on Monday greeted ace shuttler P V Sindhu for winning the bronze medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and hailed her as an extraordinary player.

  • Indian police clash with protesters after Congolese man dies in custody

    A Congolese man died in custody in the Indian city of Bangalore early on Monday, police said, triggering clashes between protesters and baton-wielding officers. Joel Shindani Malu was arrested overnight on suspicion of possessing drugs, Bangalore Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said on Twitter. Pant said Malu complained of chest pains and was moved to a private hospital where he died.

  • Bengal: Army, Air Force rescue people in distress after heavy rainfall

    Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) The Army and the Air Force on Monday undertook rescue and relief operations in West Bengal's Hooghly district, where many areas have been submerged due to excess rainfall and overflowing of rivers, an official said.

  • MP: 2 Indore civic staff held for bribery; Rs 10.68 lakh found in almirah

    (Eds: Adds details of cash recovered) Indore, Aug 2 (PTI) An Indore Municipal Corporation official and a woman clerk were held on Monday by Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a contractor in return for clearing his bills, and a search of the office almirah later revealed Rs 10.68 lakh cash, an official said.