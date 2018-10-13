India wins triangular series by thrashing Sri Lanka in Blind Cricket

Indian blind cricket team thrashed Sri Lanka by massive 10 wickets to win the triangular series in Goa today. Indian Team proved to be triumphant in tri-series against England and Sri Lanka. Indian skipper Ajay Reddy was adjudged man of the match for his fabulous bowling efforts. India achieved the target of 120 runs in just 13.1 overs without losing a wicket. Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha was invited as the chief guest for the final. "We planned to stop Sri Lanka with attacking fielding and bowling and IT worked", said skipper Reddy while talking to ANI. The two sides will now move to Pune for five T20 internationals.