India wins toss, elects to bat

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the first One Day International here on Sunday.

For the hosts, Ajinkya Rahane will open the batting while Hardik Pandya is expected to bat at No 7.

Ravindra Jadeja, who replaced left-arm spinner Axar Patel on Saturday, was not included in the starting XI.

For the tourists, opener Hilton Cartwright would make his debut.

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (captain), Manish Pandey, M.S. Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Steven Smith (captain), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa.

