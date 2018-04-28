India wins South Asian U-12 Tennis Championship

India has won the South Asian Under-12 Qualifying Tennis Tournament, defeating host Nepal in the finals on Friday in Kathmandu. In the first match, India's Durganshi defeated Aaza Regmi of Nepal in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. In the second match, Anjali Rathi also did not face much difficulty against her Nepalese opponent. She beat Subhangee Laxmi Shah by 6-0, 6-1. Earlier, the Nepal's boys' team advanced to the semi-finals as the runners-up in the five-team round robin league behind India. In the semi final, the Indian boys defeated Sri Lanka by 2-0, while girls beat Bhutan by 2-0 on Thursday. The Indian boys have also defeated their Nepali opponents in the final by 2-0. Now both the Indian teams will participate in ITF Asian 12 and Under Team Championship to be played in Kazakhstan later this year.