Jakarta, Aug 28 (IANS) India's team of Muhammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia, Hima Das and M.R. Poovamma claimed a silver medal in the mixed 4X400 metres relay which debuted at the 18th Asian Games here on Monday.

The Indian team clocked 3:15.71 minutes to finish second behind Bahrain, which grabbed the gold medal in 3:11.89 minutes.

Kazakhstan took the bronze in 3:19.52 minutes.

--IANS

